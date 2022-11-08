MongoDB Inc. (MDB) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -25.26% last month.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $147.79, down -2.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $148.255 and dropped to $137.542 before settling in for the closing price of $145.38. Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has traded in a range of $140.50-$590.00.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 50.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.00%. With a float of $66.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.33 million.

In an organization with 3544 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.26, operating margin of -33.12, and the pretax margin is -34.66.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of MongoDB Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 91.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 2,681,544. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,095 shares at a rate of $190.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,322,954 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 909 for $198.84, making the entire transaction worth $180,746. This insider now owns 28,212 shares in total.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of -35.12 while generating a return on equity of -92.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MongoDB Inc.’s (MDB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.17 million. That was better than the volume of 1.62 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.23.

During the past 100 days, MongoDB Inc.’s (MDB) raw stochastic average was set at 1.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $209.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $305.85. However, in the short run, MongoDB Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $147.55. Second resistance stands at $153.26. The third major resistance level sits at $158.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $136.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $131.83. The third support level lies at $126.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.83 billion has total of 68,707K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 873,780 K in contrast with the sum of -306,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 303,660 K and last quarter income was -118,870 K.