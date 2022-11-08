NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) volume exceeds 1.13 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) stock priced at $7.41, down -2.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.50 and dropped to $7.005 before settling in for the closing price of $7.31. NEO’s price has ranged from $6.00 to $44.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 15.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -286.40%. With a float of $121.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 58,693. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,209 shares at a rate of $18.29, taking the stock ownership to the 98,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,846 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $64,610. This insider now owns 11,689 shares in total.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -286.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NeoGenomics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.75 million, its volume of 1.32 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 15.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.40 in the near term. At $7.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.41.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 887.93 million, the company has a total of 125,796K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 484,330 K while annual income is -8,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 125,070 K while its latest quarter income was -35,300 K.