No matter how cynical the overall market is, Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) performance over the last week is recorded -3.31%

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $9.075, plunging -2.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.08 and dropped to $8.57 before settling in for the closing price of $9.00. Within the past 52 weeks, CCL’s price has moved between $6.11 and $25.29.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -35.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.90%. With a float of $1.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.19 billion.

The firm has a total of 39000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -230.03, operating margin of -328.14, and the pretax margin is -499.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 46.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 28, when Company’s President & CEO sold 95,796 for $19.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,827,970. This insider now owns 366,527 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.12) by -$0.49. This company achieved a net margin of -497.96 while generating a return on equity of -58.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.95% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Carnival Corporation & plc, CCL], we can find that recorded value of 53.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 48.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CCL) raw stochastic average was set at 50.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.31. The third major resistance level sits at $9.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.02.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.90 billion based on 1,112,707K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,908 M and income totals -9,501 M. The company made 4,305 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -770,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.