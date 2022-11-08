No matter how cynical the overall market is Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) performance over the last week is recorded 8.49%

On November 07, 2022, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) opened at $7.86, lower -4.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.91 and dropped to $7.605 before settling in for the closing price of $8.06. Price fluctuations for ELP have ranged from $5.10 to $8.24 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 12.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.70% at the time writing. With a float of $277.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.74 billion.

In an organization with 5950 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is 55.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16 and is forecasted to reach 0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.21 million. That was better than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s (ELP) raw stochastic average was set at 77.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.78. However, in the short run, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.85. Second resistance stands at $8.03. The third major resistance level sits at $8.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.24.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Key Stats

There are currently 547,311K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,444 M according to its annual income of 917,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,069 M and its income totaled -109,020 K.