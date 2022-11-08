No matter how cynical the overall market is Confluent Inc. (CFLT) performance over the last week is recorded -23.21%

On November 07, 2022, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) opened at $20.66, higher 0.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.75 and dropped to $19.4176 before settling in for the closing price of $20.48. Price fluctuations for CFLT have ranged from $16.48 to $94.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.60% at the time writing. With a float of $138.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1981 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.60, operating margin of -87.56, and the pretax margin is -87.56.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Confluent Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 9,752. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 401 shares at a rate of $24.32, taking the stock ownership to the 40,078 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s SVP of Engineering sold 8,097 for $24.32, making the entire transaction worth $196,919. This insider now owns 347,832 shares in total.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -88.38 while generating a return on equity of -61.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Confluent Inc. (CFLT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) saw its 5-day average volume 4.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, Confluent Inc.’s (CFLT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.12 in the near term. At $21.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.46.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Key Stats

There are currently 281,948K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 387,860 K according to its annual income of -342,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 139,410 K and its income totaled -117,630 K.