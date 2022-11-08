No matter how cynical the overall market is, Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) stock priced at $4.18, down -2.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.21 and dropped to $4.08 before settling in for the closing price of $4.24. CS’s price has ranged from $3.70 to $10.49 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -11.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -163.50%. With a float of $2.59 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.65 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 51410 employees.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -6.29 while generating a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.40% during the next five years compared to 12.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Credit Suisse Group AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Looking closely at Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), its last 5-days average volume was 16.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 14.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.41. However, in the short run, Credit Suisse Group AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.19. Second resistance stands at $4.27. The third major resistance level sits at $4.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.93.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.88 billion, the company has a total of 2,650,748K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,041 M while annual income is -1,805 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,138 M while its latest quarter income was -4,176 M.