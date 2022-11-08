No matter how cynical the overall market is Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) performance over the last week is recorded 17.16%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.83, soaring 10.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.99 and dropped to $1.8115 before settling in for the closing price of $1.79. Within the past 52 weeks, ENIC’s price has moved between $0.98 and $2.37.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 6.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 267.40%. With a float of $496.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

In an organization with 2248 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.67, operating margin of +11.49, and the pretax margin is +3.98.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $26.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $14.13) by $12.37. This company achieved a net margin of +3.01 while generating a return on equity of 2.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -15.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 110.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 285.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Enel Chile S.A.’s (ENIC) raw stochastic average was set at 99.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6124, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5228. However, in the short run, Enel Chile S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0428. Second resistance stands at $2.1057. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2213. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8643, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7487. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6858.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.73 billion based on 1,383,331K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,712 M and income totals 110,700 K. The company made 1,222 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.