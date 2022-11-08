No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) performance over the last week is recorded -17.70%

On November 07, 2022, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) opened at $0.2701, lower -6.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2748 and dropped to $0.2495 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Price fluctuations for IDEX have ranged from $0.20 to $2.10 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 26.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.00% at the time writing. With a float of $511.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $541.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 559 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.16, operating margin of -186.21, and the pretax margin is -396.29.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 7.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 19,775 for $1.01, making the entire transaction worth $19,973. This insider now owns 1,489,125 shares in total.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -367.04 while generating a return on equity of -88.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Looking closely at Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX), its last 5-days average volume was 8.94 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 7.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3616, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6860. However, in the short run, Ideanomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2674. Second resistance stands at $0.2837. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2927. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2421, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2331. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2168.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

There are currently 541,345K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 148.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 114,080 K according to its annual income of -256,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 34,200 K and its income totaled -37,770 K.