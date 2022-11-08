No matter how cynical the overall market is Micron Technology Inc. (MU) performance over the last week is recorded 4.55%

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $56.43, soaring 0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.8199 and dropped to $55.46 before settling in for the closing price of $56.16. Within the past 52 weeks, MU’s price has moved between $48.45 and $98.45.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 8.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 50.70%. With a float of $1.08 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 48000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.52, operating margin of +24.69, and the pretax margin is +22.44.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 1,059,450. In this transaction SVP, Worldwide Sales of this company sold 16,600 shares at a rate of $63.82, taking the stock ownership to the 119,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s SVP, Chief People Officer sold 5,600 for $76.00, making the entire transaction worth $425,600. This insider now owns 89,172 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.43) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +21.16 while generating a return on equity of 14.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

The latest stats from [Micron Technology Inc., MU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.42 million was inferior to 19.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 47.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $57.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.64. The third major resistance level sits at $58.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.38.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 60.64 billion based on 1,087,169K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 30,758 M and income totals 8,687 M. The company made 6,643 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,492 M in sales during its previous quarter.