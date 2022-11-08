No matter how cynical the overall market is PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) performance over the last week is recorded 7.25%

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) stock priced at $46.46, up 3.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.705 and dropped to $46.04 before settling in for the closing price of $45.92. PBF’s price has ranged from $10.58 to $49.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 11.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.20%. With a float of $109.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3418 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.51, operating margin of +2.61, and the pretax margin is +1.20.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of PBF Energy Inc. is 10.00%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 5,555,729. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 117,500 shares at a rate of $47.28, taking the stock ownership to the 44,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 32,500 for $45.97, making the entire transaction worth $1,493,937. This insider now owns 14,662 shares in total.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $10.58 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PBF Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.06, a number that is poised to hit 4.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

The latest stats from [PBF Energy Inc., PBF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.88 million was inferior to 3.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.47.

During the past 100 days, PBF Energy Inc.’s (PBF) raw stochastic average was set at 93.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.73. The third major resistance level sits at $49.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.77.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.53 billion, the company has a total of 122,520K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,253 M while annual income is 231,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,765 M while its latest quarter income was 1,056 M.