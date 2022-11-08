No matter how cynical the overall market is, Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) performance over the last week is recorded 15.64%

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $8.88, up 4.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.4567 and dropped to $8.88 before settling in for the closing price of $8.84. Over the past 52 weeks, PRM has traded in a range of $6.58-$15.14.

While this was happening, with a float of $153.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.92 million.

The firm has a total of 226 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.08, operating margin of -164.75, and the pretax margin is -179.49.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Perimeter Solutions SA is 5.36%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 13,840,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,600,000 shares at a rate of $8.65, taking the stock ownership to the 21,600,000 shares.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -182.10 while generating a return on equity of -95.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Perimeter Solutions SA’s (PRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Perimeter Solutions SA, PRM], we can find that recorded value of 1.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Perimeter Solutions SA’s (PRM) raw stochastic average was set at 45.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.77. The third major resistance level sits at $10.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.35.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.55 billion has total of 0K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 362,340 K in contrast with the sum of -659,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 100,970 K and last quarter income was 7,220 K.