No matter how cynical the overall market is, R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) performance over the last week is recorded -16.48%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.77, plunging -0.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.915 and dropped to $14.39 before settling in for the closing price of $14.84. Within the past 52 weeks, RCM’s price has moved between $13.40 and $27.86.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 20.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -785.00%. With a float of $210.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.86, operating margin of +12.45, and the pretax margin is +8.60.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of R1 RCM Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 306,375,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000,000 shares at a rate of $20.43, taking the stock ownership to the 164,754,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s insider sold 40,000 for $25.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,000,280. This insider now owns 123,772 shares in total.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.59 while generating a return on equity of 28.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -785.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.30% during the next five years compared to -37.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Trading Performance Indicators

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Looking closely at R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.85 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, R1 RCM Inc.’s (RCM) raw stochastic average was set at 9.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.61. However, in the short run, R1 RCM Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.98. Second resistance stands at $15.21. The third major resistance level sits at $15.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.93.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.15 billion based on 416,071K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,475 M and income totals 97,200 K. The company made 391,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.