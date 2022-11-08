No matter how cynical the overall market is Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) performance over the last week is recorded 8.39%

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $32.96, up 6.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.09 and dropped to $32.96 before settling in for the closing price of $32.91. Over the past 52 weeks, RETA has traded in a range of $18.47-$114.80.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -25.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.20%. With a float of $30.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 346 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.53, operating margin of -2129.75, and the pretax margin is -2592.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 31, was worth 419,565. In this transaction COO and CFO of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $26.22, taking the stock ownership to the 19,000 shares.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$2.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$2.17) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -2588.22 while generating a return on equity of -98.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RETA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 122.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.37, a number that is poised to hit -2.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -8.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.50.

During the past 100 days, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RETA) raw stochastic average was set at 76.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.67 in the near term. At $36.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.22 billion has total of 36,497K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,490 K in contrast with the sum of -297,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 760 K and last quarter income was -73,560 K.