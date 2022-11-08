No matter how cynical the overall market is, Toast Inc. (TOST) performance over the last week is recorded -14.62%

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $19.29, down -0.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.50 and dropped to $18.34 before settling in for the closing price of $18.99. Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has traded in a range of $11.91-$62.69.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -92.60%. With a float of $281.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3172 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.01, operating margin of -13.08, and the pretax margin is -28.74.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Toast Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 74.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 550,411. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 25,991 shares at a rate of $21.18, taking the stock ownership to the 38,704 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,024 for $21.18, making the entire transaction worth $42,862. This insider now owns 87,034 shares in total.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -28.56 while generating a return on equity of -157.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Toast Inc.’s (TOST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Looking closely at Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST), its last 5-days average volume was 6.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Toast Inc.’s (TOST) raw stochastic average was set at 61.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.30. However, in the short run, Toast Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.46. Second resistance stands at $20.06. The third major resistance level sits at $20.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.14.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.78 billion has total of 511,880K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,705 M in contrast with the sum of -487,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 675,000 K and last quarter income was -54,000 K.