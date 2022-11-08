No matter how cynical the overall market is Volta Inc. (VLTA) performance over the last week is recorded -6.48%

On November 04, 2022, Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) opened at $1.04, higher 1.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.04 and dropped to $0.9816 before settling in for the closing price of $1.00. Price fluctuations for VLTA have ranged from $0.94 to $12.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -315.90% at the time writing. With a float of $116.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.05 million.

In an organization with 353 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -10.98, operating margin of -824.20, and the pretax margin is -855.92.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Volta Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 28.00%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.29) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -856.04 while generating a return on equity of -96.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -315.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Volta Inc. (VLTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Volta Inc. (VLTA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Volta Inc.’s (VLTA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5531, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5665. However, in the short run, Volta Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0395. Second resistance stands at $1.0689. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0979. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9811, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9521. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9227.

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Key Stats

There are currently 168,913K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 173.83 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,310 K according to its annual income of -276,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,340 K and its income totaled -37,430 K.