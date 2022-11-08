No matter how cynical the overall market is Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) performance over the last week is recorded -4.20%

November 07, 2022, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) trading session started at the price of $5.04, that was -4.01% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.07 and dropped to $4.77 before settling in for the closing price of $4.99. A 52-week range for VUZI has been $3.88 – $16.20.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 44.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -25.80%. With a float of $59.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 106 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.41, operating margin of -301.68, and the pretax margin is -306.70.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vuzix Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Vuzix Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 9,636. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $6.42, taking the stock ownership to the 123,481 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s President and CEO bought 1,250 for $5.58, making the entire transaction worth $6,975. This insider now owns 2,820,613 shares in total.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -306.70 while generating a return on equity of -42.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.98 in the near term. At $5.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.38.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Key Stats

There are 63,991K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 297.08 million. As of now, sales total 13,160 K while income totals -40,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,010 K while its last quarter net income were -10,020 K.