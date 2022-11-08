No matter how cynical the overall market is Western Digital Corporation (WDC) performance over the last week is recorded -0.17%

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $34.728, up 5.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.55 and dropped to $34.48 before settling in for the closing price of $33.71. Over the past 52 weeks, WDC has traded in a range of $31.56-$69.36.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -0.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 78.70%. With a float of $316.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 65000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.83, operating margin of +14.52, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Western Digital Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 88,712. In this transaction SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of this company sold 2,169 shares at a rate of $40.90, taking the stock ownership to the 31,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer sold 4,776 for $63.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,888. This insider now owns 26,719 shares in total.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.45) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.70% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.91, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) saw its 5-day average volume 4.81 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.83 in the near term. At $36.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.69.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.84 billion has total of 317,650K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,793 M in contrast with the sum of 1,500 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,736 M and last quarter income was 27,000 K.