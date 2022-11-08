Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) with a beta value of 0.12 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) stock priced at $3.40, down -0.88% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.46 and dropped to $3.27 before settling in for the closing price of $3.40. NAT’s price has ranged from $1.40 to $3.60 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -11.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -414.50%. With a float of $203.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -35.01, operating margin of -42.99, and the pretax margin is -61.01.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Nordic American Tankers Limited is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 30.30%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -61.01 while generating a return on equity of -20.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -414.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nordic American Tankers Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Looking closely at Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT), its last 5-days average volume was 4.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s (NAT) raw stochastic average was set at 87.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.41. However, in the short run, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.46. Second resistance stands at $3.56. The third major resistance level sits at $3.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.08.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 685.90 million, the company has a total of 193,459K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 191,080 K while annual income is -171,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,750 K while its latest quarter income was -3,950 K.