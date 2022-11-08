Now that Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s volume has hit 0.68 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG) stock priced at $132.79, up 11.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $139.00 and dropped to $130.81 before settling in for the closing price of $123.91. AMG’s price has ranged from $108.12 to $191.53 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 1.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 191.60%. With a float of $37.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.70 million.

In an organization with 4050 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.83, operating margin of +36.99, and the pretax margin is +47.30.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 509,379. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,700 shares at a rate of $137.67, taking the stock ownership to the 8,924 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Director bought 3,500 for $143.96, making the entire transaction worth $503,860. This insider now owns 26,702 shares in total.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.65 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.45 while generating a return on equity of 20.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.19% during the next five years compared to 8.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.45, a number that is poised to hit 3.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.31 million. That was better than the volume of 0.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.65.

During the past 100 days, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s (AMG) raw stochastic average was set at 88.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $121.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.28.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.17 billion, the company has a total of 38,226K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,412 M while annual income is 565,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 604,100 K while its latest quarter income was 109,400 K.