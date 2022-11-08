Now that Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s volume has hit 0.54 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

November 07, 2022, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) trading session started at the price of $3.00, that was -3.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.89 before settling in for the closing price of $3.01. A 52-week range for ATAI has been $2.60 – $17.75.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.00%. With a float of $146.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.97 million.

In an organization with 81 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.77, operating margin of -590.52, and the pretax margin is -670.40.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Atai Life Sciences N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Atai Life Sciences N.V. is 9.51%, while institutional ownership is 35.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 97,801. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 21,900 shares at a rate of $4.47, taking the stock ownership to the 1,799,302 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 34,700 for $4.46, making the entire transaction worth $154,689. This insider now owns 1,777,402 shares in total.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -823.56 while generating a return on equity of -71.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 14.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 585.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.16 million. That was better than the volume of 0.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) raw stochastic average was set at 12.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.27. However, in the short run, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.97. Second resistance stands at $3.04. The third major resistance level sits at $3.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.75.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Key Stats

There are 165,875K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 409.60 million. As of now, sales total 20,380 K while income totals -167,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 170 K while its last quarter net income were -36,620 K.