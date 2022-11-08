Now that Braze Inc.’s volume has hit 1.04 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) stock priced at $25.51, down -7.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.51 and dropped to $22.86 before settling in for the closing price of $24.93. BRZE’s price has ranged from $24.87 to $98.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -134.60%. With a float of $51.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1164 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.02, operating margin of -32.86, and the pretax margin is -32.91.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Braze Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 792,305. In this transaction Pres & Chief Customer Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $39.62, taking the stock ownership to the 40,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Director bought 925 for $34.92, making the entire transaction worth $32,303. This insider now owns 1,036,124 shares in total.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -32.23 while generating a return on equity of -27.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Braze Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Braze Inc. (BRZE)

The latest stats from [Braze Inc., BRZE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.68 million was superior to 0.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, Braze Inc.’s (BRZE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.44. The third major resistance level sits at $27.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.42.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ: BRZE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.21 billion, the company has a total of 95,036K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 238,040 K while annual income is -76,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 86,130 K while its latest quarter income was -32,890 K.