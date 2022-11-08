Now that GXO Logistics Inc.’s volume has hit 1.14 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) stock priced at $35.43, up 3.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.325 and dropped to $35.40 before settling in for the closing price of $35.07. GXO’s price has ranged from $32.10 to $105.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 589.30%. With a float of $116.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 75000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.19, operating margin of +3.20, and the pretax margin is +1.93.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of GXO Logistics Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 249,848,625. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,167,500 shares at a rate of $48.35, taking the stock ownership to the 1,300,701 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,447,500 for $57.24, making the entire transaction worth $311,814,900. This insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in total.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 589.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GXO Logistics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, GXO Logistics Inc.’s (GXO) raw stochastic average was set at 19.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.56 in the near term. At $36.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.71.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.19 billion, the company has a total of 118,615K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,940 M while annual income is 153,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,156 M while its latest quarter income was 51,000 K.