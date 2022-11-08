Now that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s volume has hit 1.05 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.00, plunging -3.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.02 and dropped to $5.755 before settling in for the closing price of $5.95. Within the past 52 weeks, LICY’s price has moved between $5.05 and $14.28.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -28.60%. With a float of $136.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.38 million.

In an organization with 155 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -221.70, operating margin of -431.97, and the pretax margin is -3072.04.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Waste Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 22.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3072.04 while generating a return on equity of -62.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 17.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 69.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.97 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 22.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.01. However, in the short run, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.93. Second resistance stands at $6.11. The third major resistance level sits at $6.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.41.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.03 billion based on 175,430K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,370 K and income totals -226,560 K. The company made 8,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,630 K in sales during its previous quarter.