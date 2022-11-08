Now that McEwen Mining Inc.’s volume has hit 0.7 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.62, soaring 9.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.12 and dropped to $3.6124 before settling in for the closing price of $3.66. Within the past 52 weeks, MUX’s price has moved between $2.81 and $11.80.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 17.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 67.00%. With a float of $39.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.43 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 430 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.94, operating margin of -27.43, and the pretax margin is -47.02.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Other Precious Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of McEwen Mining Inc. is 17.62%, while institutional ownership is 23.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 24,990. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company bought 23,575 shares at a rate of $1.06, taking the stock ownership to the 31,575 shares.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.38) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -41.53 while generating a return on equity of -15.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

The latest stats from [McEwen Mining Inc., MUX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.41 million was superior to 0.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 43.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.42. The third major resistance level sits at $4.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.20.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 180.77 million based on 47,427K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 136,540 K and income totals -56,710 K. The company made 30,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,450 K in sales during its previous quarter.