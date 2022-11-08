Now that NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s volume has hit 0.55 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

November 07, 2022, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) trading session started at the price of $0.2255, that was -13.70% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2379 and dropped to $0.2002 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. A 52-week range for NXTP has been $0.17 – $1.53.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 82.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 64.10%. With a float of $89.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.55 million.

In an organization with 250 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -74.01, operating margin of -290.38, and the pretax margin is -492.45.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NextPlay Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NextPlay Technologies Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -462.89 while generating a return on equity of -91.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.49 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s (NXTP) raw stochastic average was set at 6.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 365.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 165.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2396, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3704. However, in the short run, NextPlay Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2287. Second resistance stands at $0.2522. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2664. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1910, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1768. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1533.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Key Stats

There are 118,446K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.27 million. As of now, sales total 8,200 K while income totals -37,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 460 K while its last quarter net income were -9,200 K.