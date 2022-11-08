Now that Oil States International Inc.’s volume has hit 0.67 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) kicked off On Monday up 3.60% from the previous trading day and closed at $6.66. Over the past 52 weeks, OIS has traded in a range of $3.51-$9.02.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -3.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 86.90%. With a float of $62.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.67 million.

In an organization with 2373 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Oil States International Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 212,654. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 58,624 shares at a rate of $3.63, taking the stock ownership to the 384,487 shares.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.99% during the next five years compared to -2.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Oil States International Inc.’s (OIS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.97 million. That was better than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Oil States International Inc.’s (OIS) raw stochastic average was set at 97.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.92. However, in the short run, Oil States International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.98. Second resistance stands at $7.07. The third major resistance level sits at $7.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.52.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 428.97 million has total of 63,902K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 573,160 K in contrast with the sum of -63,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 189,390 K and last quarter income was 2,140 K.