Now that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 0.64 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

November 07, 2022, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) trading session started at the price of $5.055, that was 15.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.87 and dropped to $4.91 before settling in for the closing price of $5.03. A 52-week range for RVPH has been $0.53 – $5.22.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 53.40%. With a float of $14.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5 employees.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 83,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.66, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 50,000 for $1.21, making the entire transaction worth $60,670. This insider now owns 50,000 shares in total.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.28) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.81 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (RVPH) raw stochastic average was set at 98.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 174.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.15 in the near term. At $6.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.23.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Key Stats

There are 20,443K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 118.70 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -8,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,341 K.