NuZee Inc. (NUZE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -8.88% last month.

November 07, 2022, NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) trading session started at the price of $0.39, that was 15.10% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.3003 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. A 52-week range for NUZE has been $0.28 – $7.60.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 33.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -65.40%. With a float of $16.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.16, operating margin of -923.83, and the pretax margin is -962.91.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NuZee Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NuZee Inc. is 28.49%, while institutional ownership is 8.50%.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -962.91 while generating a return on equity of -199.46.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NuZee Inc. (NUZE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66

Technical Analysis of NuZee Inc. (NUZE)

The latest stats from [NuZee Inc., NUZE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.24 million was superior to 92497.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, NuZee Inc.’s (NUZE) raw stochastic average was set at 6.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4857, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3220. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3932. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4364. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4829. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3035, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2570. The third support level lies at $0.2138 if the price breaches the second support level.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) Key Stats

There are 23,668K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.93 million. As of now, sales total 1,930 K while income totals -18,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 770 K while its last quarter net income were -2,630 K.