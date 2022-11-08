ONCY (Oncolytics Biotech Inc.) climbed 19.05 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.38, soaring 19.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.53 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. Within the past 52 weeks, ONCY’s price has moved between $0.80 and $2.19.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.90%. With a float of $56.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.67 million.

The firm has a total of 26 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -86.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Trading Performance Indicators

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 15.50 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oncolytics Biotech Inc., ONCY], we can find that recorded value of 0.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s (ONCY) raw stochastic average was set at 95.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2962, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3452. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6800. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2000. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1100.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 85.84 million based on 59,029K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -20,990 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,095 K in sales during its previous quarter.