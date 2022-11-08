Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) kicked off at the price of $17.53: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $16.77, up 4.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.62 and dropped to $16.72 before settling in for the closing price of $16.71. Over the past 52 weeks, OEC has traded in a range of $12.87-$20.99.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 647.40%. With a float of $57.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.81 million.

The firm has a total of 1475 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.99, operating margin of +9.97, and the pretax margin is +12.01.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 503,124. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $16.77, taking the stock ownership to the 610,265 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 5,000 for $16.87, making the entire transaction worth $84,349. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.52) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.71 while generating a return on equity of 53.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 647.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.20% during the next five years compared to 21.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s (OEC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., OEC], we can find that recorded value of 0.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s (OEC) raw stochastic average was set at 91.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.19. The third major resistance level sits at $18.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.06.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.06 billion has total of 60,807K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,547 M in contrast with the sum of 134,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 541,200 K and last quarter income was 29,700 K.