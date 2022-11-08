Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 473,010 K

On November 07, 2022, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) opened at $7.78, lower -11.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.85 and dropped to $6.89 before settling in for the closing price of $7.93. Price fluctuations for PLTR have ranged from $6.44 to $27.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.60% at the time writing. With a float of $1.74 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.05 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3269 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.99, operating margin of -26.66, and the pretax margin is -31.68.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Palantir Technologies Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 33.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 413,790. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $8.28, taking the stock ownership to the 2,005,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s insider sold 97,186 for $8.23, making the entire transaction worth $799,578. This insider now owns 592 shares in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -33.75 while generating a return on equity of -27.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

The latest stats from [Palantir Technologies Inc., PLTR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 53.19 million was superior to 43.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 2.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.21. The third major resistance level sits at $8.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.29. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.70.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Key Stats

There are currently 2,064,162K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,542 M according to its annual income of -520,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 473,010 K and its income totaled -179,330 K.