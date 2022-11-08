Paramount Global (PARA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.23% last month.

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) stock priced at $15.77, up 5.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.40 and dropped to $15.54 before settling in for the closing price of $15.57. PARA’s price has ranged from $15.29 to $39.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 16.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 77.50%. With a float of $584.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $649.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22965 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.56, operating margin of +14.18, and the pretax margin is +18.21.

Paramount Global (PARA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Paramount Global is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 20,935,233. In this transaction Director of this company bought 646,764 shares at a rate of $32.37, taking the stock ownership to the 32,012,190 shares.

Paramount Global (PARA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.6 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.33 while generating a return on equity of 23.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.37% during the next five years compared to 13.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Paramount Global’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paramount Global (PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) saw its 5-day average volume 20.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Paramount Global’s (PARA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.67 in the near term. At $16.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.24. The third support level lies at $14.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.25 billion, the company has a total of 649,127K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 28,586 M while annual income is 4,543 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,779 M while its latest quarter income was 419,000 K.