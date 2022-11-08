Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) with a beta value of 1.08 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On November 04, 2022, Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) opened at $212.09, lower -4.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $215.76 and dropped to $195.88 before settling in for the closing price of $210.95. Price fluctuations for PCTY have ranged from $152.01 to $314.49 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 23.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.90% at the time writing. With a float of $40.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.33, operating margin of +10.21, and the pretax margin is +9.80.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Paylocity Holding Corporation is 26.60%, while institutional ownership is 75.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 741,270. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $247.09, taking the stock ownership to the 9,613 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Director sold 28,813 for $248.39, making the entire transaction worth $7,156,837. This insider now owns 11,197,423 shares in total.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.91) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +10.65 while generating a return on equity of 16.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 66.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 84.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)

Looking closely at Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.93.

During the past 100 days, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (PCTY) raw stochastic average was set at 40.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $237.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $207.86. However, in the short run, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $213.19. Second resistance stands at $224.42. The third major resistance level sits at $233.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $193.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $184.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $173.43.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) Key Stats

There are currently 55,672K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 852,650 K according to its annual income of 90,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 228,950 K and its income totaled 15,150 K.