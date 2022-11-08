Phillips 66 (PSX) posted a 1.09% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On November 07, 2022, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) opened at $103.87, higher 1.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.95 and dropped to $103.87 before settling in for the closing price of $103.48. Price fluctuations for PSX have ranged from $67.08 to $111.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 5.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 132.70% at the time writing. With a float of $478.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $483.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.02, operating margin of +1.09, and the pretax margin is +1.55.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Phillips 66 is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 16,093,635. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 146,700 shares at a rate of $109.70, taking the stock ownership to the 656,563 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 59,100 for $110.21, making the entire transaction worth $6,513,452. This insider now owns 48,201 shares in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.28) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +1.17 while generating a return on equity of 6.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.30% during the next five years compared to 0.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Phillips 66 (PSX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.61, a number that is poised to hit 3.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.98 million, its volume of 3.77 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.35.

During the past 100 days, Phillips 66’s (PSX) raw stochastic average was set at 87.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $106.30 in the near term. At $107.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $108.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $102.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Key Stats

There are currently 481,051K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 49.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 111,476 M according to its annual income of 1,317 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 48,577 M and its income totaled 3,167 M.