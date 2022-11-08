Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is expecting -2.35% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $1.38, up 38.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.68 and dropped to $1.27 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. Over the past 52 weeks, PHUN has traded in a range of $1.00-$4.60.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.50%. With a float of $91.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 120 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 12.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 38,912. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 132,176 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 55,983 for $4.10, making the entire transaction worth $229,530. This insider now owns 27,173 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.56 million, its volume of 11.02 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 68.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 134.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2734, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7889. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8033 in the near term. At $1.9467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1267. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9833.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 161.92 million has total of 98,391K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,640 K in contrast with the sum of -53,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,490 K and last quarter income was -17,070 K.