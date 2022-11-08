PPL Corporation (PPL) volume exceeds 3.48 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $26.71, up 1.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.05 and dropped to $26.43 before settling in for the closing price of $26.58. Over the past 52 weeks, PPL has traded in a range of $23.47-$30.99.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales slided by -5.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -97.20%. With a float of $735.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $735.98 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5607 workers is very important to gauge.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of PPL Corporation is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 627,814. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company sold 20,645 shares at a rate of $30.41, taking the stock ownership to the 31,469 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 27,600 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $828,000. This insider now owns 111,462 shares in total.

PPL Corporation (PPL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.39) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.47% during the next five years compared to -61.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PPL Corporation’s (PPL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPL Corporation (PPL)

The latest stats from [PPL Corporation, PPL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.29 million was inferior to 5.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, PPL Corporation’s (PPL) raw stochastic average was set at 46.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.45. The third major resistance level sits at $27.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.98.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.82 billion has total of 736,185K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,783 M in contrast with the sum of -1,480 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,696 M and last quarter income was 119,000 K.