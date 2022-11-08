PTEN (Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.) climbed 5.30 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Monday, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) remained higher 5.30% from the last session and closed at $18.12. Price fluctuations for PTEN have ranged from $6.70 to $20.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 8.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.20% at the time writing. With a float of $212.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 1,087,948. In this transaction President-Drilling Subsidiary of this company sold 58,335 shares at a rate of $18.65, taking the stock ownership to the 273,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s President-Drilling Subsidiary sold 16,666 for $16.01, making the entire transaction worth $266,823. This insider now owns 331,443 shares in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.45 million, its volume of 2.78 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s (PTEN) raw stochastic average was set at 99.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.38 in the near term. At $19.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Key Stats

There are currently 216,822K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,357 M according to its annual income of -654,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 727,500 K and its income totaled 61,450 K.