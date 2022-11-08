Recent developments with Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.35 cents.

On November 07, 2022, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) opened at $11.08, lower -1.99% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.08 and dropped to $10.7301 before settling in for the closing price of $11.06. Price fluctuations for AQN have ranged from $9.93 to $16.01 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 15.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -70.60% at the time writing. With a float of $669.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $674.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3445 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.14, operating margin of +15.15, and the pretax margin is +7.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 45.87%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.89 while generating a return on equity of 4.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.85% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

The latest stats from [Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., AQN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.1 million was superior to 2.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s (AQN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.23. The third major resistance level sits at $11.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.53. The third support level lies at $10.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) Key Stats

There are currently 677,822K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,285 M according to its annual income of 264,860 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 624,260 K and its income totaled -33,390 K.