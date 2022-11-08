Recent developments with Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.77 cents.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $12.21, up 1.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.2387 and dropped to $12.0915 before settling in for the closing price of $12.08. Over the past 52 weeks, VOD has traded in a range of $10.85-$19.05.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -0.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, with a float of $2.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.75 billion.

In an organization with 96941 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.74 million. That was better than the volume of 6.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 26.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.09. However, in the short run, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.27. Second resistance stands at $12.33. The third major resistance level sits at $12.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.03. The third support level lies at $11.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 33.42 billion has total of 2,656,290K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 52,987 M in contrast with the sum of 2,427 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,594 M and last quarter income was 1,354 M.