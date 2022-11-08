Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) soared 3.33 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) stock priced at $30.44, up 3.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.40 and dropped to $30.44 before settling in for the closing price of $30.35. REYN’s price has ranged from $24.54 to $32.29 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 3.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -19.00%. With a float of $54.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.90 million.

In an organization with 5600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.71, operating margin of +13.84, and the pretax margin is +12.09.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is 74.17%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.11 while generating a return on equity of 19.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.50% during the next five years compared to 31.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 86.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s (REYN) raw stochastic average was set at 99.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.52. However, in the short run, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.69. Second resistance stands at $32.03. The third major resistance level sits at $32.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.77.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.66 billion, the company has a total of 209,863K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,556 M while annual income is 324,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 917,000 K while its latest quarter income was 52,000 K.