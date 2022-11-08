RIG (Transocean Ltd.) climbed 4.93 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $4.08, up 4.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.28 and dropped to $4.08 before settling in for the closing price of $4.06. Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has traded in a range of $2.32-$5.56.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -9.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -0.80%. With a float of $653.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $692.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5530 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.58, operating margin of -1.96, and the pretax margin is -18.39.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd. is 11.70%, while institutional ownership is 54.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 39,483. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,300 shares at a rate of $3.21, taking the stock ownership to the 49,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s Director bought 2,000,000 for $3.75, making the entire transaction worth $7,500,000. This insider now owns 82,636,646 shares in total.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -23.16 while generating a return on equity of -5.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 81.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Looking closely at Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG), its last 5-days average volume was 33.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 21.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 96.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.66. However, in the short run, Transocean Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.33. Second resistance stands at $4.41. The third major resistance level sits at $4.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.93.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.02 billion has total of 705,711K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,556 M in contrast with the sum of -592,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 692,000 K and last quarter income was -68,000 K.