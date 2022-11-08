Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.59, soaring 7.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.73 and dropped to $2.57 before settling in for the closing price of $2.53. Within the past 52 weeks, SB’s price has moved between $2.35 and $5.12.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 24.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 683.10%. With a float of $74.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.63 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 790 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.22, operating margin of +52.39, and the pretax margin is +52.99.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Safe Bulkers Inc. is 67.90%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +52.99 while generating a return on equity of 30.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 683.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Trading Performance Indicators

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

The latest stats from [Safe Bulkers Inc., SB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.62 million was inferior to 1.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s (SB) raw stochastic average was set at 19.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.83. The third major resistance level sits at $2.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.45.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 318.37 million based on 121,641K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 329,030 K and income totals 174,350 K. The company made 91,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 50,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.