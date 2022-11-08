Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) with a beta value of 1.21 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On November 07, 2022, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) opened at $3.65, lower -6.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.655 and dropped to $3.345 before settling in for the closing price of $3.62. Price fluctuations for SGMO have ranged from $3.12 to $11.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 41.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -37.00% at the time writing. With a float of $131.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.16 million.

The firm has a total of 431 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.47, operating margin of -165.61, and the pretax margin is -160.79.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 59.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 526,520. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $5.27, taking the stock ownership to the 23,652,466 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 400,000 for $5.33, making the entire transaction worth $2,130,720. This insider now owns 23,752,466 shares in total.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -161.05 while generating a return on equity of -40.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., SGMO], we can find that recorded value of 1.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s (SGMO) raw stochastic average was set at 8.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.77. The third major resistance level sits at $3.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.96.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) Key Stats

There are currently 156,553K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 530.74 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,700 K according to its annual income of -178,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,380 K and its income totaled -43,170 K.