Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) last year’s performance of -51.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On November 07, 2022, Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) opened at $47.03, lower -6.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.36 and dropped to $43.51 before settling in for the closing price of $47.02. Price fluctuations for SHAK have ranged from $37.72 to $100.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 22.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 80.50% at the time writing. With a float of $37.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9695 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.33, operating margin of -0.13, and the pretax margin is -2.34.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Shake Shack Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 214,500. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 3,900 shares at a rate of $55.00, taking the stock ownership to the 31,085 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 14, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,000 for $45.00, making the entire transaction worth $225,000. This insider now owns 31,085 shares in total.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.22) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -1.17 while generating a return on equity of -2.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK)

Looking closely at Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.02.

During the past 100 days, Shake Shack Inc.’s (SHAK) raw stochastic average was set at 33.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.04. However, in the short run, Shake Shack Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $46.54. Second resistance stands at $48.87. The third major resistance level sits at $50.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.84.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) Key Stats

There are currently 42,065K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 739,890 K according to its annual income of -8,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 230,750 K and its income totaled -1,190 K.