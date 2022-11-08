Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) last year’s performance of -77.91% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On November 07, 2022, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) opened at $1.41, lower -7.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.41 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.37. Price fluctuations for SPIR have ranged from $0.96 to $6.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.70% at the time writing. With a float of $125.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.69 million.

The firm has a total of 378 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.80%.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Spire Global Inc. (SPIR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spire Global Inc., SPIR], we can find that recorded value of 0.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 41.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2432, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6469. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1367. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0333.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

There are currently 139,895K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 192.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 43,380 K according to its annual income of -19,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,400 K and its income totaled -40,460 K.