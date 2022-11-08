STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) average volume reaches $489.43K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

November 07, 2022, STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) trading session started at the price of $62.35, that was -3.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.35 and dropped to $58.725 before settling in for the closing price of $60.85. A 52-week range for STAA has been $49.03 – $120.24.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 22.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 301.80%. With a float of $47.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 692 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.51, operating margin of +14.47, and the pretax margin is +13.58.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward STAAR Surgical Company stocks. The insider ownership of STAAR Surgical Company is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27, was worth 2,656,875. In this transaction Sr. VP, Comm. Ops., NA, APAC of this company sold 35,425 shares at a rate of $75.00, taking the stock ownership to the 34,908 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 16,582 for $106.29, making the entire transaction worth $1,762,498. This insider now owns 19,437 shares in total.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +10.63 while generating a return on equity of 10.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 301.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 29.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 114.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA)

Looking closely at STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.32.

During the past 100 days, STAAR Surgical Company’s (STAA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.99. However, in the short run, STAAR Surgical Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $61.31. Second resistance stands at $63.64. The third major resistance level sits at $64.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.06.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Key Stats

There are 48,206K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.72 billion. As of now, sales total 230,470 K while income totals 24,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 81,100 K while its last quarter net income were 13,040 K.