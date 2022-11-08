Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is expecting 18.90% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $36.27, up 0.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.49 and dropped to $35.835 before settling in for the closing price of $36.14. Over the past 52 weeks, SU has traded in a range of $22.22-$42.72.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 197.70%. With a float of $1.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.41 billion.

The firm has a total of 16922 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.05, operating margin of +16.06, and the pretax margin is +14.23.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Suncor Energy Inc. is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 68.50%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.16) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of +10.53 while generating a return on equity of 11.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.00% during the next five years compared to 59.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Suncor Energy Inc.’s (SU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Suncor Energy Inc., SU], we can find that recorded value of 6.08 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Suncor Energy Inc.’s (SU) raw stochastic average was set at 83.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.82. The third major resistance level sits at $37.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.19.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 48.34 billion has total of 1,353,986K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 31,199 M in contrast with the sum of 3,287 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,689 M and last quarter income was 3,129 M.