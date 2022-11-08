Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) with a beta value of 1.75 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $32.60, down -46.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.65 and dropped to $22.8941 before settling in for the closing price of $47.81. Over the past 52 weeks, SYNH has traded in a range of $44.22-$104.18.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 26.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.30%. With a float of $61.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26751 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.85, operating margin of +7.91, and the pretax margin is +6.05.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Syneos Health Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 39,000. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $78.00, taking the stock ownership to the 9,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,002 for $78.00, making the entire transaction worth $78,156. This insider now owns 47,552 shares in total.

Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.95) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +4.50 while generating a return on equity of 7.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.01% during the next five years compared to 2.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Syneos Health Inc.’s (SYNH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.73 million, its volume of 2.36 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.46.

During the past 100 days, Syneos Health Inc.’s (SYNH) raw stochastic average was set at 4.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 255.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 114.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.27 in the near term. At $36.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.76.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.62 billion has total of 102,653K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,213 M in contrast with the sum of 234,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,361 M and last quarter income was 77,740 K.