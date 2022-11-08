TGTX (TG Therapeutics Inc.) dropped -3.08 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

November 07, 2022, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) trading session started at the price of $5.84, that was -3.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.06 and dropped to $5.59 before settling in for the closing price of $5.84. A 52-week range for TGTX has been $3.48 – $35.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 113.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.70%. With a float of $133.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 173 employees.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TG Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of TG Therapeutics Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 176,746. In this transaction CFO, Secretary and Treasurer of this company sold 9,653 shares at a rate of $18.31, taking the stock ownership to the 568,483 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s CEO and President sold 30,671 for $18.31, making the entire transaction worth $561,586. This insider now owns 10,988,021 shares in total.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.59) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 108.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

Looking closely at TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), its last 5-days average volume was 2.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s (TGTX) raw stochastic average was set at 42.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.21. However, in the short run, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.95. Second resistance stands at $6.24. The third major resistance level sits at $6.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.01.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Key Stats

There are 145,274K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 762.01 million. As of now, sales total 6,690 K while income totals -348,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 590 K while its last quarter net income were -40,510 K.