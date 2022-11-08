The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.26% last month.

On November 07, 2022, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) opened at $209.42, lower -2.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $210.2612 and dropped to $202.86 before settling in for the closing price of $210.53. Price fluctuations for EL have ranged from $186.47 to $374.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 8.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.00% at the time writing. With a float of $230.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $357.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 63000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.74, operating margin of +20.21, and the pretax margin is +17.12.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 1,905,255. In this transaction EVP Research Prod & Innovation of this company sold 7,559 shares at a rate of $252.05, taking the stock ownership to the 3,296 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s EVP Research Prod & Innovation sold 2,481 for $247.34, making the entire transaction worth $613,651. This insider now owns 3,296 shares in total.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.67) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +13.47 while generating a return on equity of 41.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.88% during the next five years compared to 14.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.53, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) saw its 5-day average volume 4.61 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.33.

During the past 100 days, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s (EL) raw stochastic average was set at 19.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $225.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $257.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $209.89 in the near term. At $213.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $217.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $202.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $198.98. The third support level lies at $195.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) Key Stats

There are currently 356,904K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 71.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,737 M according to its annual income of 2,390 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,561 M and its income totaled 52,000 K.